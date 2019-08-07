International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.15-6.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.15-5.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.21 billion.International Flavors & Fragrances also updated its FY19 guidance to $6.15-$6.35 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IFF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas cut International Flavors & Fragrances to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.33.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.25. The company had a trading volume of 981,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,898. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $118.25 and a one year high of $152.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.50%.

In related news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 928 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total transaction of $134,272.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,322 shares in the company, valued at $5,255,430.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 10,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,115 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

