INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS IKTSY opened at $71.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80. INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $77.36.

About INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

