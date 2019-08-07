Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $62.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Intrepid Potash stock opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $501.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.18. Intrepid Potash has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $4.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III purchased 25,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $84,480.45. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,206,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945,745.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert P. Jornayvaz III purchased 17,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $54,969.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,089,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,497,237.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 62,205 shares of company stock worth $197,554 over the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 55,222 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 362.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 33,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 25,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 42.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.