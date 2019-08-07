Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,084 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Intuit were worth $16,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in Intuit by 0.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 379,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Intuit by 10.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,219,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,671,557,000 after acquiring an additional 930,221 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in Intuit by 2.6% in the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 23,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Barbara Oil Co. purchased a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth approximately $2,118,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 133,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $35,049,508.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 29,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total value of $7,723,713.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 277,296 shares of company stock valued at $72,342,898. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $4.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.31. The company had a trading volume of 35,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,781. The firm has a market cap of $70.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.49. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.61 and a 12-month high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 24.34%. Intuit’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.50%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Intuit from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuit from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine lowered Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuit from $258.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.15.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

