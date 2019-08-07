Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stake Decreased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $16,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 15,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.11, for a total transaction of $7,891,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,593,224.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 227 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.39, for a total transaction of $111,999.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 359,696 shares in the company, valued at $177,470,409.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,882 shares of company stock worth $13,664,919. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $500.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a PE ratio of 52.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.12. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $430.24 and a twelve month high of $589.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $526.47.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. BidaskClub raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $579.92.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

