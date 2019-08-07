Inuvo (INUV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.47 million during the quarter.

Shares of INUV opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. Inuvo has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $1.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inuvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, Director Charles D. Morgan purchased 1,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, provides data-driven platforms that automatically identify and message online audiences across video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native devices, channels, and formats in the United States. The company's digital marketplace allows advertisers and publishers the opportunity to buy and sell advertising space in real time.

