INVESCO Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.90

INVESCO Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from INVESCO Asia Trust’s previous dividend of $2.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

IAT opened at GBX 273.56 ($3.57) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.26 million and a P/E ratio of 160.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 289.96. INVESCO Asia Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 3.01 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 298 ($3.89).

Invesco Asia Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia and Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

