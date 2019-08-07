Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) Shares Sold by Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJK. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 72.3% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 27,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 124,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJK opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.07. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $24.44.

