Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Shares Purchased by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. SFE Investment Counsel owned approximately 1.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 100,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 85,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 15,833 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 115,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 19,676 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJM traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,895. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.50. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $24.72.

