Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMG) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMG) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.10 and last traded at $14.27, approximately 265 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMG) by 250.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

