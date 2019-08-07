Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank reduced its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,695 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Broadleaf Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 14,061 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 45,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

KBWB opened at $49.27 on Wednesday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $57.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.83.

