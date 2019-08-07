Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr (LON:IPU) Trading 1.1% Higher

Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr PLC (LON:IPU)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 506.65 ($6.62) and last traded at GBX 500.48 ($6.54), 12,409 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 58% from the average session volume of 29,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 495 ($6.47).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 524.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.37%.

In other Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr news, insider Jane Lewis bought 3,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.66) per share, with a total value of £19,884.90 ($25,983.14).

Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr Company Profile (LON:IPU)

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

