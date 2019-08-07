Invesco Russell 1000 Yield Factor ETF (BATS:OYLD) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Invesco Russell 1000 Yield Factor ETF (BATS:OYLD) shares were down 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.89 and last traded at $25.89, approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $26.19.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Yield Factor ETF stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Yield Factor ETF (BATS:OYLD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Yield Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Yield Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.