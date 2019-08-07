Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. FIG Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Investar in a research report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Investar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Investar in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Get Investar alerts:

In related news, CFO Christopher L. Hufft sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $29,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,006 shares in the company, valued at $612,441.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 1,138.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in Investar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Investar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Investar by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC acquired a new position in Investar during the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

ISTR stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.06. 4,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,874. Investar has a 52-week low of $19.49 and a 52-week high of $28.40. The company has a market cap of $237.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.67.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 million. Investar had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Investar will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.