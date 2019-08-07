Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for International Stem Cell (ISCO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS: ISCO):

8/6/2019 – International Stem Cell was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “International Stem Cell Corporation is a biotechnology company currently focused on developing therapeutic and research products. In the area of therapeutic product development, ISCO’s objective is to create an unlimited source of human cells for use in the treatment of several diseases, including diabetes, liver disease and retinal disease through cell transplant therapy. In furtherance of this objective, ISCO has developed pluripotent human stem cells from unfertilized human eggs, and techniques to cause those stem cells to be differentiated into the specific cell types required for transplant. It has developed manufacturing protocols to produce the cells minimizing contamination with animal by-products, a characteristic likely to be important in meeting U.S. Food and Drug Administration requirements. ISCO also provides the specialized cells and growth media needed for therapeutic cell transplantation research to academic and commercial researchers in related fields. “

Shares of ISCO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.90. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676. International Stem Cell Corp has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.71.

International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. International Stem Cell had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 52.75%. The company had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Stem Cell Corp will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

International Stem Cell Corporation focuses on the development of therapeutic and biomedical products worldwide. The company's products are based on human parthenogenetic stem cells, a proprietary type of pluripotent stem cell. It develops various cell types, including neural stem cells for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other central nervous system disorders; liver cells to treat various congenital and acquired liver diseases; and islet cells for the treatment of diabetes.

