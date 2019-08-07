Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for LPL Financial (LPLA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ: LPLA) recently:

8/1/2019 – LPL Financial was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/30/2019 – LPL Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/27/2019 – LPL Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “LPL Financial Holdings Inc. is engaged in providing an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, general securities, alternative investments, retirement plans, fixed income, and insurance offerings. LPL Financial Holdings Inc., formerly known as LPL Investment Holdings Inc., is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

7/26/2019 – LPL Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $108.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/18/2019 – LPL Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/16/2019 – LPL Financial was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/10/2019 – LPL Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LPL Financial Holdings Inc. is engaged in providing an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, general securities, alternative investments, retirement plans, fixed income, and insurance offerings. LPL Financial Holdings Inc., formerly known as LPL Investment Holdings Inc., is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

7/9/2019 – LPL Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $102.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/22/2019 – LPL Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA traded down $3.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,143. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $89.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

In other LPL Financial news, insider Michelle Oroschakoff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $507,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,229.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 610.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

