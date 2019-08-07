Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Air Products & Chemicals accounts for about 1.7% of Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APD. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 285.7% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

APD stock opened at $219.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.08. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.44 and a twelve month high of $232.47.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 19.14%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 62.28%.

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $227.16 per share, with a total value of $4,543,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,081,346.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Russell A. Flugel sold 2,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total value of $614,819.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $221.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $224.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.