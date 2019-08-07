Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 9,203 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,203 shares during the period. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 24,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 20,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 21,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $106.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.54. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.76 and a fifty-two week high of $109.62.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

