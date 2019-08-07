Investors Bancorp Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th.

Investors Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 23.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Investors Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 57.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Investors Bancorp to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.7%.

ISBC opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. Investors Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $13.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.09.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $166.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.16 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 17.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

ISBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.53.

In other Investors Bancorp news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 20,000 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $220,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

