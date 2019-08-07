Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.67. Invivo Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 22,226 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invivo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Invivo Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68.

Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Invivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.