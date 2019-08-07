iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Lifted by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 39,426 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.9% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,139,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286,716 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,767,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,825,000 after buying an additional 127,070 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,108,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,567,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,250,000 after buying an additional 248,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,376,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,866,000 after buying an additional 158,347 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,052,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,888,111. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $69.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.36.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

