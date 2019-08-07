iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Increased by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.7% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 5,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 234,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,403,000 after buying an additional 39,426 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 358,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,545,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,767,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,825,000 after buying an additional 127,070 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $92,978,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.54. 1,707,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,888,111. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $69.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

