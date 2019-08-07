iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 116,007 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Simplex Trading LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $36,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $149.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,795,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,454,742. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.73. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $125.81 and a 52 week high of $173.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

