iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.98. The company had a trading volume of 27,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,882. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.72 and a 1 year high of $174.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.27.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

