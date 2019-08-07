iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is MD Financial Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

MD Financial Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 172,994 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 3.8% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. MD Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $78,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11,750.0% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,326.3% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $116.30 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.53 and a one year high of $116.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.13.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

