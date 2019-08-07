iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 177.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4,150.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of BATS ITA traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.60. The company had a trading volume of 234,739 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.71.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

