Isramco (NASDAQ:ISRL) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Isramco (NASDAQ:ISRL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Isramco stock opened at $120.90 on Friday. Isramco has a 12-month low of $98.11 and a 12-month high of $125.55. The company has a market cap of $329.92 million, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.07.

Isramco (NASDAQ:ISRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Isramco had a negative return on equity of 194.85% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $21.02 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISRL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Isramco by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,748 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Isramco by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Isramco by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Isramco by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Isramco Company Profile

Isramco, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties located onshore in the United States and offshore Israel. It operates in two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; and Production Services. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment owns working interests in oil and gas wells in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado; and operates approximately 422 producing wells located primarily in Texas and New Mexico.

