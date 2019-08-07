ITV plc (LON:ITV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ITV plc (LON:ITV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 145.44 ($1.90).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ITV shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other news, insider Carolyn McCall acquired 44,589 shares of ITV stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £49,493.79 ($64,672.40). Also, insider Mary Harris acquired 3,113 shares of ITV stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £3,362.04 ($4,393.10).

Shares of ITV stock traded up GBX 3.25 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 109.65 ($1.43). The company had a trading volume of 10,047,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,490,000. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 109.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.11. ITV has a fifty-two week low of GBX 102.65 ($1.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 170.15 ($2.22). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion and a PE ratio of 9.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. ITV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

