J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J. Alexanders Holdings, Inc. owns and operates dining restaurants primarily in the United States. Its operating segments consists of J. Alexander’s, Redlands Grill and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill. J. Alexander’s restaurant offer seafood czarina, Tuscan steak, grilled fish with mango papaya salsa and chicken Milanese. Redlands Grill offers a sushi program, a coffee-cured rib eye and made-from-scratch flatbreads. Stoney River offers fresh seafood selections, salads and house specialties. J. Alexanders Holdings, Inc. is based in Nashville, TN. “

JAX opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $156.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.77. J Alexanders has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of J Alexanders by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of J Alexanders by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J Alexanders by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of J Alexanders by 580.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of J Alexanders by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About J Alexanders

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, and River Steakhouse and Grill.

