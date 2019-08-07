Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Precision Drilling Corp (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Corp (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Precision Drilling in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Handler now anticipates that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.35.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$359.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$343.27 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$5.25 to C$4.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Precision Drilling from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.80.

Shares of PD stock opened at C$1.93 on Monday. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of C$1.92 and a 1-year high of C$5.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $608.13 million and a P/E ratio of -2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.02, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.83.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Neveu purchased 30,000 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,009,024 shares in the company, valued at C$2,464,036.61. Also, Director Carey Thomas Ford purchased 15,120 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.45 per share, with a total value of C$37,114.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$361,425.91.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.