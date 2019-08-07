Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SITE Centers in a research note issued on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

NASDAQ:SITC opened at $13.84 on Monday. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.48.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $113.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,775,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,986,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,829,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,491,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,219,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,849,000 after buying an additional 731,075 shares during the period.

About SITE Centers

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

