Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Centamin PLC (OTCMKTS:CELTF)

Centamin PLC (OTCMKTS:CELTF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for Centamin in a report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Centamin’s FY2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CELTF. Goldman Sachs Group raised Centamin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of CELTF opened at $1.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.44. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.43. Centamin has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $1.78.

About Centamin

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

