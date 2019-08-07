Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.70 Million

Equities analysts predict that Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) will announce $21.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Jerash Holdings (US)’s earnings. Jerash Holdings (US) reported sales of $18.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Jerash Holdings (US) will report full-year sales of $100.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100.50 million to $100.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $117.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jerash Holdings (US).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JRSH. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of Jerash Holdings (US) stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.98. 1,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,855. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01. Jerash Holdings has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Sunday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,393 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.32% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

