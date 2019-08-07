Jill M. Billhorn Sells 500 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) insider Jill M. Billhorn sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total transaction of $55,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,985.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CDW traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.65. 634,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,453. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. CDW has a twelve month low of $74.32 and a twelve month high of $120.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. CDW’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 166.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 478.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.