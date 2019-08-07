John D. Schachtel Purchases 7,000 Shares of Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) Stock

Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) COO John D. Schachtel purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $182,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,878 shares in the company, valued at $441,022.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE RM traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.68. The stock had a trading volume of 29,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,565. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.79. The stock has a market cap of $300.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.93. Regional Management Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 48.69 and a current ratio of 48.69.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $84.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.50 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 10.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 7,813.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Regional Management by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Regional Management by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,034 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Regional Management by 358.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Regional Management by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 166,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Regional Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Regional Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

