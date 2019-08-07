John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:HPI)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

HPI stock opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.62. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $24.44.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

