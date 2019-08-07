Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 159.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 9,119 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,279,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,188,000 after buying an additional 678,935 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,409,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,655,000 after buying an additional 843,858 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 62,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 70,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.59, for a total value of $2,942,991.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 234,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,741,875.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 11,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $446,610.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 870,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,856,770.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,737 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,221. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JCI traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.58. The company had a trading volume of 391,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,244,010. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $42.85.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.75%.

JCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.30.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

