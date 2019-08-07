Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Stock Holdings Cut by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,214,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,248 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,409,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,655,000 after acquiring an additional 843,858 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,279,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,188,000 after acquiring an additional 678,935 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,573,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,977,000 after acquiring an additional 624,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,011,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,363,000 after acquiring an additional 410,863 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.30.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 11,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $446,610.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 870,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,856,770.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $96,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,024 shares in the company, valued at $842,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,737 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,221. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JCI traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,244,010. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.23. The company has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 36.75%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

