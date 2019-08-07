Joint (JYNT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Joint to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Joint had a return on equity of 109.02% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $10.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million. On average, analysts expect Joint to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JYNT stock opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. Joint has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.97 million, a P/E ratio of 449.00, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38.

JYNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Joint in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Joint from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. DA Davidson set a $21.00 target price on Joint and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Joint from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In related news, Director James H. Amos, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $64,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,391.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 10,190 shares of Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $167,727.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,457 shares in the company, valued at $254,422.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

