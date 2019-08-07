JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Stabilus (ETR:STM) a €50.00 Price Target

Stabilus (ETR:STM) has been assigned a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STM. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €55.38 ($64.39).

Shares of Stabilus stock opened at €40.60 ($47.21) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $996.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.08, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €39.59. Stabilus has a 52-week low of €35.58 ($41.37) and a 52-week high of €77.85 ($90.52).

About Stabilus

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

