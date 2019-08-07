Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

JE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley set a $6.00 target price on shares of Just Energy Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price target on shares of Just Energy Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Just Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE JE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.13. 49,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.44 million, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.91. Just Energy Group has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.04.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Just Energy Group had a positive return on equity of 47.01% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $770.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.43 million. Research analysts predict that Just Energy Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JE. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Just Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,949,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Just Energy Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Just Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Just Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Just Energy Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 191,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 61,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

