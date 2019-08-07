Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) Shares Down 6%

Shares of Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) fell 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.16, 709,840 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 159% from the average session volume of 274,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JE. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 7th. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Just Energy Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Just Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Just Energy Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $507.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Just Energy Group had a positive return on equity of 47.01% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $770.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.43 million. Analysts forecast that Just Energy Group Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Just Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in Just Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Just Energy Group by 245.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 23,703 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Just Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Just Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

