Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush set a $51.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.39.

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 9.93. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $196.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96 million. Analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Howard B. Rosen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $27,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,660.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 877.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $46,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

