Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Receives $130.34 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.34.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Cowen set a $136.00 target price on Kansas City Southern and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kansas City Southern to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

NYSE:KSU traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $116.90. The stock had a trading volume of 768,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,276. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.52. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $126.47.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lu M. Cordova sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Druten sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total transaction of $312,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,890 shares of company stock worth $727,881. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 44.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,186,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $485,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,020 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth $292,039,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,240,000 after purchasing an additional 94,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,195,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

