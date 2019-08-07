Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Trading Up 5.7%

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) was up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.42 and last traded at $8.30, approximately 2,326,909 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,847,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KPTI shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.53.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $504.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,005.85% and a negative return on equity of 119.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 20.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.