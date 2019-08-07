Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Trading 2.1% Higher

Kelso Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ)’s stock price traded up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.99, 9,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 75,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kelso Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Get Kelso Technologies alerts:

Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.67 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kelso Technologies stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kelso Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 410,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,084 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Kelso Technologies worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Kelso Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ)

Kelso Technologies Inc, designs, engineers, produces, markets, and distributes various products for the rail sector in the United States and Canada. The company's products are used to reduce the risk of environmental harm due to non-accidental events in the transportation of hazardous commodities.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Kelso Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelso Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.