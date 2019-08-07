Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $223.00. Kenmare Resources shares last traded at $223.00, with a volume of 56,887 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Kenmare Resources from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Peel Hunt upped their target price on shares of Kenmare Resources from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 196.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.41 million and a PE ratio of 4.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84.

In other Kenmare Resources news, insider Tony McCluskey purchased 8,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £16,741.62 ($21,875.89). Also, insider Gabriel Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 206 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of £20,600 ($26,917.55).

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company primarily in Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the north east coast of Mozambique that contains heavy mineral reserves, such as ilmenite and rutile titanium minerals primarily used to produce titanium dioxide pigment, as well as zircon.

