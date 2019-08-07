Kennametal Inc. (KMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on August 27th

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.

Kennametal has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years. Kennametal has a payout ratio of 25.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kennametal to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

NYSE KMT traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.14. The company had a trading volume of 250,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,297. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Kennametal has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.54.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Kennametal had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $603.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kennametal will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $223,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,933.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on KMT shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

