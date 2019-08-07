Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Kennametal had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $603.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Kennametal updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.80-3.20 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.80-3.20 EPS.

Shares of KMT opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.54. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $45.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

KMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Kennametal from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.13.

In other Kennametal news, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener sold 7,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $223,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,108 shares in the company, valued at $834,933.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the second quarter worth about $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 945.3% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

