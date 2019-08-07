Key Energy Services Inc (NYSE:KEG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Brokerages expect Key Energy Services Inc (NYSE:KEG) to report ($0.79) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Key Energy Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the lowest is ($0.85). Key Energy Services posted earnings of ($0.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Key Energy Services will report full-year earnings of ($2.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($2.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Key Energy Services.

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $109.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.53 million. Key Energy Services had a negative net margin of 17.26% and a negative return on equity of 383.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Key Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Key Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.94.

Shares of KEG opened at $2.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Key Energy Services has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $15.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Key Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Key Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Key Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Key Energy Services by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 91,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 23,463 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Key Energy Services by 1,188.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 263,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 243,284 shares during the period. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Energy Services Company Profile

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

